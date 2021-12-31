Kami Young scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Pebblebrook to an 86-68 victory over Windsor Forest in the Collin Sexton Champions Classic at Wheeler High School on Thursday.

Jordan Brown had 15 points and Nyle HIllmon finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Andre Young had 13 points and five rebounds and Craig Adams added 11 points.

Pebblebrook (12-2) will travel to Greenville, South Carolina on Jan. 8.

Lassiter 64, North Murray 41: Cole Lewis connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.

Cal Liston added 15 points.

Lassiter (2-9) will travel to Wheeler on Tuesday.

Pinson Valley (AL) 60, Kell 56: Aaron Smith made four 3-pointers as part of his 18 points and six rebounds, but the Longhorns fell in the Collin Sexton Champions Classic.

Kell (5-5) will host South Cobb on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday

Mount Paran Christian 46, Grayson 44: Kara Dunn had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a win in the third-place game of the Deep South Classic.

Jacalyn Myrthil finished with nine points, Kaylynn Kirklen had six and Jessica Fields added five points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Mount Paran (7-3) will travel to Darlington on Friday.

Walton 39, Chattahoochee 34: Cici Childers had 11 points and five rebounds to help lead the Lady Raiders to a victory in the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic.

Liz Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Kate Bagley and Lauren Tiffin each scored six points.

Walton (4-9) will host South Forsyth on Tuesday.

Tift County 48, North Cobb 39: Dayuna Colvin finished with 21 points and seven rebounds but the Lady Warriors fell in the Sequoyah Christmas Tournament.

North Cobb (8-5) will travel to Allatoona on Jan. 8.

