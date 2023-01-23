Pebblebrook took apart No. 1 Norcross, beating the Blue Devils 69-57 on Saturday in the Georgia Nike Elite Classic held at Pace Academy.
Jase McCullough led the way with 16 points and five rebounds as the No. 5 Falcons, handed Norcross its first loss from a Georgia team.
Pebblebrook, which has won six games in a row, closed the first half on a 7-2 run to take a 38-33 lead. The advantage was six points midway through the third quarter and then the Falcons began to pull away.
Cameron Smith finished the game with 12 points, Jaiun Simon had 10 points and CJ Adams added eight points and four rebounds.
Pebblebrook (13-6) will host Westlake on Tuesday.
McEachern 85, Oak Ridge (FL) 80: Jamichael Davis had 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Indians to a win in the Georgia Nike Elite Classic at Pace Acacemy.
McEachern went on a 28-13 run in the third quarter to break open a close game and then held on as Oak Ridge, the No. 4 team in its classification in Florida, rallied in the fourth.
Moses Hipps had 20 points, Jalen Hilliard finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jamarion Palm and Jayden Bynes each added nine points.
McEachern (13-6) will travel to Harrison on Tuesday.
Friday
Kell 93, Centennial 56: Peyton Marshall had 22 points and CJ Brown finished with 15 points and six assists to help lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Aaron Smith finished with 14 points, Parrish Johnson had 12, Connor Staphylaris 10, Cannon Richards had eight points and five rebounds, and Jaylen Colon added five points and nine assists.
Kell (16-2) will travel to Cambridge on Tuesday.
Marietta 58, Harrison 49: The Blue Devils won their second game in a row and moved into a tie for second in Region 3AAAAAAA.
Jaiden Mann led the way with 32 points.
Marietta (4-16) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Walker 37, Therrell 30: Moustapha Diop had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Andrew Carey finished with four points and five rebounds.
Walker (11-8, 6-6) will host Washington on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 81, BEST Academy 48: Albert Wilson had 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Gabe Bolden finished with 25 points as the Eagles rolled to a Region 6AA victory.
CJ Wallace finished with nine points and eight assists as North Cobb Christian won its 12th straight game.
The Eagles (16-4, 10-2) will host KIPP Atlanta on Tuesday.
North Cobb 52, Walton 51: Terrell Reeves putback at the buzzer lifted the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Caesar Burrows led Walton with 21 points and Leo Etah added 10.
North Cobb (15-3, 2-2) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday while the Raiders (12-7, 1-3) host Osborne.
Rome 57, Allatoona 55: Landen Pitts had 17 points and nine rebounds in the Buccaneers’ Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Dean Soulsby had 11 points and Cole Smith added nine.
Allatoona (6-13, 1-7) will travel to River Ridge on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
McEachern 34, Norcross 33: The Indians led nearly wire-to-wire in the low scoring matchup at the Georgia Nike Elite Classic at Pace Academy.
Kalise Hill led the way with 23 points, Jada Bates finished with six points and seven rebounds and Tamia Polk added 10 rebounds.
McEachern (12-6, 2-1) will travel to Harrison on Tuesday.
Hebron 76, Pebblebrook 47: Nia Morgan finished with 16 points and five rebounds for the Falcons in the Georgia Nike Elite Classic at Pace Academy.
Aaliyah Capers added nine points and seven rebounds.
Pebblebrook (10-9) will host Westlake on Tuesday.
Friday
Campbell 69, Westlake 35: Saniya Binion had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Jadah Gibson had 14 points and eight rebounds, Tai Harvey finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Lila Marble added 11 points.
Campbell (18-2, 3-0) will host East Coweta on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 56, Carolton 50: Nia Morgan had 20 points to help lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Kelcei Rivers finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Iryana Muckle had 11 points and Aaliyah Capers added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Walton 52, North Cobb 39: The Raiders opened the second half with a 21-5 run to pull away in the Region 5AAAAAAA matchup.
Lexy Harrison finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Graycen Ehlen had 12 points and 11 boards and Kailey Timson added 12 points.
Walton (11-8, 3-1) will host Osborne on Tuesday.
Kell 55, Centennial 44: Crystal Henderson had 28 points and Makayah Harris finished with 18 to help lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Jamiah Gregory had 13 points, Sydney Moss finished with four points and 10 rebounds and Jada Green added seven rebounds.
Kell (14-5, 7-0) will travel to Cambridge on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 62, Coreta Scott King 17: Brooke Moore had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA win.
Ava Garner had 18 points and six boards, Gaby LoPresti finished with 11 points and eight assists and Addie English added 12 rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (10-9, 9-3) will host KIPP Atlanta on Tuesday.
Pope 88, Alpharetta 15: Olivia O’Connor had 15 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Riley Bensman added 12 points.
Pope (17-4, 7-1) will host Johns Creek on Tuesday.
