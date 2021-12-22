Sorry, an error occurred.
Pebblebrook completed its stay at the Tarkanian Invitational in Las Vegas with a 92-62 victory over West Ranch, California to win the platinum division consolation championship.
The Falcons went 3-1 during their trip to Nevada and put an exclamation point on their stay by making 15 3-pointers in their final game.
Kami Young had a game-high 27 points including six 3s, and Andre Young added 17 points with five 3s.
Pebblebrook (10-2) will face Pinson Valley (Ala.) on Dec. 29 in the Collin Sexton Champions Classic.
Campbell 57, Monarch (Fla.) 53: Dante Harrison scored 20 points to help lead the Spartans to a victory in the Kreul Classic.
David Clark finished with 15 points and Kaylan Robertson added eight.
Campbell (8-4) will host Cambridge on Tuesday.
Monday
Pebblebrook 73, Greenhill, Texas 69: Andre Young had 23 points as the Falcons earned the come-from-behind victory in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Kami Young had 16 points and Nyle Hillmon added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Campbell 48, Rockdale 46: Nia Bozeman had 16 points to help lead the Lady Spartans to a victory in the Carrollton Christmas Tournament.
Laila Battle finished with 11 points, Tai Harvey had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jadah Gibson added seven points and five boards.
Pebblebrook 52, Trinity Christian 35: Iryana Muckle scored 19 points to lead the Lady Falcons to a victory in the Battle in Buckhead, at the Galloway School.
Kania Seymour finished with nine points, six rebounds and six steals, and Kelcei Rivers added nine points.
Pebblebrook (9-2) will travel to Mays on Jan. 4.
North Cobb 49, Mountain View 42: Dayuna Colvin had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lady Warriors win the third-place game at the Alpharetta Christmas Tournament.
Erinne Giles finished with 13 points, and Colvin made the all-tournament team.
North Cobb (8-4) will face Buford on Dec. 31.
