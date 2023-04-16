Eli Overstreet homered twice and doubled as he helped Pope earn a doubleheader split with Blessed Trinity on Saturday and set up a winner-take-all game for the Region 7AAAAAA on Monday.
The Titans won Game 1 15-6, but the Greyhounds (23-6, 13-4) came back in Game 2 with a 5-2 victory. Game 3 will be at Blessed Trinity.
John Stuetzer had a 6-for-7 day with a double, triple and two stolen bases. Jack Myers had a double and drove in four.
Carson Kerce had a home run and earned the save in Game 2. Blythe Keister pitched five innings to earn the win.
Walton 15-13, Osborne 0-0: The Raiders rolled past the Cardinals for a doubleheader sweep in Region 5AAAAAAA play.
Levi Clark led the way in Game 1 with a double, triple and home run with five RBIs. Jackson Taylor was 2-for-3 with a triple and Parker Dastou added two hits and an RBI.
In Game 2, Taylor went 2-for-2 and drove in three, Dastou had two hits and two RBIs and Walker Killimett added a double and an RBI.
Walton (18-11, 10-4) will travel to Osborne on Monday.
McEachern 5-12, Harrison 3-10: The Indians swept a doubleheader from the Hoyas in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
In Game 1, Noah Johnson went 3-for-3 and drove in two to pace the McEachern offense. Andrew Carter was 2-for-2 with a double, Grant Lester added two hits with a double, and Carmelo Jones added a double.
Grant Lester pitched 6 ⅔ innings and struck out six to earn the win.
In Game 2, Carter had two hits, including a double, and drove in four. Reece Kingeter went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Lester had a double and two RBIs, Brice Abrams finished with two hits and drove in two, and Noah Johnson had a double, triple and drove in two.
McEachern (16-12, 5-6) will travel to Harrison on Monday.
Kennesaw Mountain 4-5, North Cobb 5-2: The Mustangs split a Region 5AAAAAAA doubleheader.
In Game 1, Trey Kinnan was 2-for-4 with a double, Pete Jezerinac had two hits, while Brian Rivera and Eliud Poventud each had a hit and an RBI.
In Game 2, Rivera went 2-for-4, while Tyson Harmon and Poventud each doubled with an RBI.
John LoCurto pitched a complete game three-hitter for the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (22-6, 12-2) will host North Cobb on Monday.
Friday
Marietta 9-0, North Paulding 2-9: The Blue Devils split a doubleheader in Region 3AAAAAAA action.
Marietta (16-13, 7-4) came back to earn the win in Game 2, which means Monday’s Game 3 at North Paulding will determine the No. 2 seed in the region.
Joseph Moseley was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Alex Whiteside had a hit and drove in two.
Andy Watters pitched a complete game, three-hitter and struck out 10 to earn the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Class AA
Walker 9, ELCA 1: Louie Coke and Davis Schmitz had two goals apiece to lead the Wolverines to a victory in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Eric Smith, David Lopez, Sam Kessler and Ayan Bussi each had a goal. David Lopez had three assists and Casey Arkoette added two.
Walker will host Union County on Thursday in Round 2.
Mount Paran Christian 6, Towers 1: Gabe Lott scored two goals and George Childs had four assists as the Eagles earned a victory in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Dakota Griffin had a goal and an assist, while Sam McMurry, Jacob Brackman and Connor Hofmann each added a goal.
Mount Paran will travel to Providence Christian on Thursday.
Landmark Christian 5, North Cobb Christian 2: The Eagles fell in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian finished the season 6-6.
South Paulding 1, Allatoona 0: The Buccaneers fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Allatoona finished the season 8-6-3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Hillgrove 9, North Paulding 6: Marleigh Belinfanti scored three goals and Olivia Perrone had two as the Hawks earned the victory.
Cheyenne Lentz, Villo Szabo, Aria Hannon and Ryan Woodham all added a goal while Camie Townson had an assist. Cybella Smith had 12 saves in net.
Hillgrove (10-4) will travel to Cambridge on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.