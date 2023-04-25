Carly Oubs scored the only goal of the match as the Pope girls soccer team defeated North Atlanta 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Oubs scored the game-winner with 9:32 to play in the second half.
The Greyhounds (15-2) will host Roswell in a state semifinal matchup on Thursday.
Campbell 3, Mill Creek 1: The Spartans scored two first-half goals and added one in the second to earn the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal victory.
Campbell (15-2) will host Denmark in a state semifinal matchup Thursday.
Lassiter 2, Woodward Academy 0: The defending state champions moved one step closer to a possible repeat with a shutout victory over the Eagles.
Lassiter (14-2-2) will travel to face undefeated Marist in the state semifinals on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Monday
North Cobb Christian 3-6, Callaway 0-0: The Eagles threw a pair of shutouts as they swept their way to an opening round series victory in the Class AA state playoffs.
In Game 1, Blake Dean and Tobias Rupp shut down Callaway. Dean pitched six innings, allowed two hits and struck out eight to earn the win, while Rupp pitched a perfect seventh for the save.
Asher Sabom paced the offense with two doubles and two RBIs. Michael Mullinax had a hit and an RBI and Matteson Go added a double.
In Game 2, Juan Vargas pitched five strong innings, allowed two hits and struck out 11.
Cooper Williams homered and tripled with an RBI, and Go had two hits including a double and drove in two. Sabom finished with two hits, Mullinax and Brock Parker each had a hit and an RBI and Jackson Uggla added a double.
North Cobb Christian (26-6) will host Providence Christian in a Round 2 matchup, which begins with a doubleheader on Saturday.
Walker 2-5, Landmark Christian 3-4: The Wolverines scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh in Game 2 to post a come-from-behind victory and force a deciding Game 3 in the opening round series of the Class AA state playoffs.
Ryan Fallman came up big on the mound and at the plate. He pitched six innings, scattered six hits and struck out 11, while also going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Jackson Davis had two hits including a triple, and Jackson Williams went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In Game 1, Landmark Christian scored three runs in the fifth inning and made it hold up.
Tyler Fallman pitched six innings and struck out eight for Walker, which was held to two hits.
The Wolverines (20-8) will travel to Landmark for Game 3 on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Class AAAAAA
Pope 3, Allatoona 0: The Greyhounds went on the road and came away with a victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope will face the winner of Effingham County and Marist in a quarterfinal match that must be completed by May 2.
Class AA
Mount Paran Christian 3, East Jackson 0: The Eagles swept their way through a second-round match in the Class AA state playoffs.
Mount Paran Christian will host Jeff Davis in a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
Fellowship Christian 3, Walker 0: The Wolverines fell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Model 4, North Cobb Christian 1: The Eagles fell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Class A Division I
Whitefield Academy 3, Tallulah Falls 0: The Wolfpack rolled to a second-round sweep in the Class A Division I state playoffs.
Whitefield will face the winner of Lamar County and Bleckley County in a state quarterfinal match by May 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
Class AAAAAAA
Hillgrove 3, Lowndes 1: The Hawks upended the Vikings in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs
Hillgrove will face the winner of Duluth and Walton in a quarterfinal match that must be played by May 2.
