Osborne's flag football team eased to a pair of victories Tuesday, beating Westlake 12-0 and Langston Hughes 19-0.
Against Westlake, Nadja Long rushed for a touchdown, while Cheyenne Brooks passed for a touchdown to Anija Brady.
Against Langston Hughes, Brooks was 10-for-14 with touchdown passes to Latoya Mitchell and Zoie Johnson. Johnson also had a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Osborne will return to action Monday as it faces Pebblebrook and South Cobb.
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday
Walton sweeps region titles: The Raiders' runners dominated the Region 3AAAAAAA championships at Boling Park in Canton.
The Walton boys played seven runners within the top 10, with the top five accounting for the team's 21 points, easily beating Wheeler (70), Kennesaw Mountain (77), Cherokee (81).
Walton's Joseph Minecci won the individual title, crossing the line in 16 minutes, 0.10 seconds. Teammate Kenyele Brown was second in 16:11.10, followed by Cherokee's Seth Grogan (16:33.70), Wheeler's Chase Fournier (17:03.10) and Walton's Oliver Krishnamurthy (17:20.20).
Rounding out the top 10 were Walton teammates Mason Wicks (17:20.70), Daniel Michaeli (17:29.10), Jack Ready (17:29.10) and Sawyer Bailey (17:34.10), and Kennesaw Mountain's Timi Omoteso (17:35.60).
The Walton girls finished even better, with five of the top six runners to score 16 points. North Cobb (53), Cherokee (76), Kennesaw Mountain (106), Wheeler (128) and Osborne (163) rounded out the team standings.
Ella Bailey (18:56.30) won the individual title, followed by Walton teammates Nicole Delgado (19.39.00), Emma Jow (19:40.90) and Daniela Delgado (19:47.20).
Cherokee's Lexi Pavese (19:58.50) was fifth, followed by Walton's Trisha Mehotra (20:50.00), North Cobb's Alexis Christian (20:51.50), Walton's Avery Wheeler (21:16.60) and North Cobb teammates Sepideh Ghasemi (21:16.60) and Sara Takemoto (21:51.30).
The top four teams in each meet earned berths to the Class AAAAAAA state championships, set for Nov. 4 in Carrollton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.