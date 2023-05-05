North Paulding got strong pitching outings from Payton Doyle and Jackson Greer to shut down Walton in a doubleheader sweep in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Wolfpack won Game 1, 4-2, and the nightcap 2-1.
The series victory sends North Paulding (23-10) to the final four for the second time in three years, where it will face the winner of North Gwinnett and Lowndes next week.
Walton finished the season 23-14.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thursday
South Forsyth 8, North Cobb 0: The Warriors were shut out in their Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal playoff game.
South Forsyth will travel to Lambert for the state semifinals next week.
North Cobb finished the season 15-5.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walton 18, Brookwood 7: The Raiders went on the road and came back with a victory in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Walton (14-6) will travel to Milton next week for a state semifinal match.
BOYS TENNIS
Mount Paran Christian 3, Brantley County 0: The doubles team of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma won their match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Eagles to a victory in the Class AA state semifinals.
Dillon Santana won his match 6-1, 6-4 and Baker Watson won 6-2, 6-2.
Mount Paran will play the winner of Model and Fellowship Christian in the state championship match to be held in Rome on May 13.
Mount Vernon Presbyterian 3, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack fell in the semifinals of the Class A Division I state playoffs.
