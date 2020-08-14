North Cobb volleyball coach Steven Sansing earned the 400th win of his career as the Lady Warriors downed West Forsyth on Thursday.
North Cobb won the season-opening match 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-8.
Ellie Boyle led the team with 16 kills, Chris Pratcher had 11 and Kayla Johnson added eight.
The Lady Warriors (1-0) will host Parkview on Saturday.
Mount Paran 3, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Eagles won the non-region contest 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Catherine Ethridge had 12 kills, while Claire Jordan finished with 10 kills and three aces. Paige Armstrong added 34 assists and 15 digs, and Mary Lusk chipped in 21 digs.
Mount Paran (2-0) will face Savannah Christian on Saturday.
Kell 4, North Paulding 1: The Lady Longhorns knocked off the Lady Wolfpack to earn coach Joe Auriemma his 100th career victory.
Kell (1-1) won the match 25-19, 26-25, 22-25, 25-17.
The Lady Longhorns will travel to River Ridge on Tuesday.
Tuesday
Creekview 3, Kell 2: The Lady Longhorns fell to Creekview in the season opener.
Madison Page had nine kills and nine blocks.
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Allatoona 6-11, Cartersville 3-3: The Lady Buccaneers swept a doubleheader in non-region play.
Zoe Porche went the distance in Game 1, allowing only two earned runs in seven innings. She also had a hit and an RBI.
Haley Coyle homered in a 2-for-3 performance and drove in two.
Rylee Reeves went 3-for-3, Payton O’Connor had a hit and drove in two and Maci Strickland finished 2-for-4.
In Game 2, Emma Bailey was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and three RBIs. O’Connor had two hits and drove in a pair, while Coyle finished 2-for-3.
Strickland went 1-for-3 and drove in two, while Rylee Reeves, KiKi Daniels and Ansley Ingle each had a hit and an RBI.
Allatoona (2-1) will open Region 6AAAAAA play at Lassiter on Monday.
North Cobb 7, Hillgrove 3: Sam Mathews pitched a complete game and added what proved to be the game-winning hit -- an RBI double in the fifth -- to help the Lady Warriors open Region 3AAAAAAA play with a win.
Kendall Minard had two hits and an RBI, while Lauren Byrd added an RBI double.
North Cobb (3-0, 1-0) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
McEachern 19, Wheeler 3: The Lady Indians rolled over their east Cobb rival.
McEachern will travel to Newnan on Tuesday.
