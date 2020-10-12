North Cobb won the Cobb County volleyball tournament for the first time in program history on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors beat Kennesaw Mountain in straight sets in the tournament final 25-18, 25-23.

North Cobb won its pool and then needed three sets to beat Harrison in the semifinals 25-22, 18-25 and 15-12.

The Lady Warriors 25-12, is the No. 3 seed in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament, which begins Tuesday at Marietta. North Cobb will face North Paulding on Wednesday with the winner advancing to face Harrison in the region semis on Wednesday.

