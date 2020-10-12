North Cobb won the Cobb County volleyball tournament for the first time in program history on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors beat Kennesaw Mountain in straight sets in the tournament final 25-18, 25-23.
North Cobb won its pool and then needed three sets to beat Harrison in the semifinals 25-22, 18-25 and 15-12.
The Lady Warriors 25-12, is the No. 3 seed in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament, which begins Tuesday at Marietta. North Cobb will face North Paulding on Wednesday with the winner advancing to face Harrison in the region semis on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.