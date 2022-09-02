North Cobb swept a tri-match, beating Dunwoody and Norcross on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Wildcats 25-19, 25-17, and the Lady Blue Devils 25-14, 25-15.
Sarah Boyle led the way against Dunwoody with 11 kills, four aces and two blocks. Nikol Antova had eight kills and Jaidyn Garcia finished with five kills.
Against Norcross, Garcia had five kills, two blocks and two aces, Antova had five kills and Carys Sanabria finished with four kills.
North Cobb (14-2) will compete in the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville, Alabama over the weekend.
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 15, KIPP Atlanta 0: Malayna Tambora, Katie Cunane and Maddie Carroll combined to pitch a no-hitter in the Region 6AA victory.
Addy Anderson had a double and drove in three, Ruby Collins doubled and drove in two, and Tambora added two hits including a double. Brooke Walden finished with two hits, Mary Ella Carroll had a triple and Mallory Westbrook added a double.
Mount Paran (11-4, 4-0) is off until it hosts North Cobb Chrsitian on Sept. 12.
North Cobb 18 Osborne 0: Aubrey King hit a grand slam and had five RBIs to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Rileigh Queen picked up the win in the circle.
North Cobb (8-6, 4-2) will host Kell on Wednesday.
McEachern 6, Marietta 4: McKaela Walker was 3-for-3 with a home run, drove in two and pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts, but the Lady Blue Devils fell short in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Kennedi Young and Caroline Bryant each went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Marietta (4-4, 0-4) will host Johns Creek on Tuesday.
Cambridge 4, Kell 2: Brooke Beam pitched six innings, struck out five and did not allow an earned run, but the Lady Longhorns dropped the Region 6AAAAA matchup
Caddisy Dicus had a double and an RBI, Anna Bardeen went 2-for-3 with a double and Beam added an RBI.
Kell (7-6, 3-2) will host GAC on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 8, Walker 5: Allison Riley and Lily Brevick both went 2-for-2, but the Lady Eagles dropped the Region 6AA matchup.
Ariel Lewis had two two-out RBIs and Dylan Koppel added a hit and an RBI
Walker (4-1, 3-1) will host Washington on Tuesday.
