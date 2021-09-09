Sarah Boyle had 13 kills to help lead North Cobb to a four-set victory over Harrison in Region 3AAAAAAA play Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors won 25-22, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22.
Jaidyn Garcia had 11 kills and Nikol Antova added 10.
North Cobb (10-9, 2-1) will host a number of teams for the Warrior Classic on Saturday.
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 0: The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Blue Devils in straight sets to post a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Hillgrove won 25-21, 25-22, 25-16.
The Lady Hawks (10-5, 3-0) will compete in the Warrior Classic on Saturday.
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Kell 0: Leila Gainsford had 10 kills to help the Lady Mustangs earn the Region 6AAAAAA win.
Kennesaw Mountain won 25-22, 25-18 to run its win streak to eight.
Milana Thornton finished with seven kills and Emily Maddocks added six.
The Lady Mustangs (14-5, 4-0) will travel to North Cobb for the Warrior Classic this weekend.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Wheeler 11, Whitefield Academy 2: Emily Jansen pitched five strong innings as the Lady Wildcats earned a non-region victory.
Jansen allowed one run and struck out nine to earn the win. Kayla Hutchinson had a double and Abbey Mansfield added a hit and an RBI for Wheeler (6-5).
