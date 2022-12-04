Evan Daniel led the way with 10 points and six rebounds as North Cobb moved to 6-0 on the season with a 61-49 victory over Sprayberry on Saturday.
Damonte Pellot had seven points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Jalan Johnson finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists, Mekhi Sherman and Malique Card each had nine points and Liam Sim added eight points.
The Warriors travel to Paulding County on Tuesday.
Pope 70, Woodstock 49: Zach Bleshoy had a game-high 28 points as the Greyhounds rolled past the Wolverines in non-region play.
Ryan Luttrell finished with 17 points.
Pope (6-2) will travel to Johns Creek on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 50, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 26: The Mustangs allowed only nine points in the second half as they pulled away for the non-region victory.
Elijah Ford led the way with 12 points and four assists, Hayden Hall had 11 points, Godwin Nwosisi finished with 10 points and five rebounds and Tre Miller-Crawford added six points and 16 rebounds.
Kennesaw Mountain (2-1) will host Harrison on Tuesday.
Chattooga 69, North Cobb Christian 66 (OT): Christian Hernandez scored 32 points, including making a program record 10 3-pointers for the Eagles.
CJ Wallace added 15 points and eight assists.
North Cobb Christian (2-3) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Calhoun 53, Harrison 52: Jordan Howe had 16 points and Ryan Bellomy added 10 in the Hoyas matchup against the Yellow Jackets.
Harrison (3-2) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Friday
Pebblebrook 84, Hillgrove 63: CJ Adams led five players in double figures as the Falcons rolled past the Hawks.
Adams finished with 13 points, Jase McCullough and Thomas Holmes each had 11, while Prince Johnson and Caleb Thomas each added 10 points. Johnson also added six rebounds.
Pebblebrook (4-3) will travel to McEachern on Tuesday.
McEachern 81, South Cobb 46: Ace Bailey put on a show as the Indians rolled past the Eagles for a non-region win.
Bailey finished with 34 pts, eight rebounds and five blocks. He made 14 of 18 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.
McEachern (6-3) will host Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
Allatoona 62, Kennesaw Mountain 57: Landen Pitts had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Buccaneers to their first win of the season.
Dean Soulsby finished with 15 points, Kellen Phillips had 13 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Cole Smith added seven points.
Allatoona (1-4) will host Creekview on Tuesday.
Pope 51, Alpharetta 48: Zach Bleshoy had a team-high 19 points to lead the Greyhounds past the Raiders.
Deven Royal added 11 points.
Mount Bethel Christian 71, Galloway 43: James White and Jackson Bell each had 18 points to lead the Eagles to a Region 6A victory.
Mo Diao finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Will Kuimjian added 10 points and five assists.
Mount Bethel (6-0, 1-0) will travel to Weber on Tuesday.
KIPP-Atlanta 71, Walker 68: Moustapha Diop had 16 points and 21 rebounds in the Wolverines matchup against KIPP-Atlanta.
Noah Pederson finished with 18 points and five rebounds, while Andrew Carey, Jackson Evans and Xavier Berry each added seven points.
Walker (3-1) will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Kell 57, St. Francis 54: Crystal Henderson had 27 points and four rebounds as the Longhorns earned the non-region victory.
Jamiah Gregory finished with 11 points.
Kell (4-2) will travel to Centennial on Tuesday.
Lassiter 61, North Springs 23: Kenzie Wyman had 15 points to help the Trojans remain undefeated.
Kiara Evans finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, Sophie Hortman had nine points, Kate Wyman had eight and Ryan Thames added six.
Lassiter (7-0) will travel to Pope on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 51, Hillgrove 43: Brooke Moore led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as the Eagles defeated the Hawks.
Selena Wilson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Gaby LoPresti had six points and seven rebounds, and Addie English added six points.
North Cobb Christian (3-4) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Lambert 71, Walton 69: The Raiders erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but fell on a last-second 3-pointer.
Lexy Harris finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Casey Ehlen and Alice Zhang each had 14 points, Cici Childers finished with 12 and Kate Bagley added 10.
Walton (2-3) will host South Cobb on Tuesday.
Friday
Campbell 67, Marietta 27: Saniya Binion had a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds as the Spartans rolled to a non-region victory.
Brooke Suttle finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Jadah Gibson had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Tai Harvey added nine points and five rebounds.
Campbell (6-2) will host Hillgrove on Friday.
Hillgrove 55, Pebblebrook 52: Yolanda Floyd had a team-high 14 points and led the Hawks to a non-region victory.
Areyelle King had 11 points, Amorie Strachan 10 and Amaya Harris nine.
Nia Morgan led the Falcons with 14 points, Iryana Muckle finished with 11 and Kania Seymour and Aaliyah Capers each had 10.
Hillgrove (6-3) will host Douglas County on Tuesday, while Pebblebrook (1-2) travels to McEachern.
Mount Paran Christian 71, Therrell 17: Jessica Fields led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles rolled to a Region 6AA victory.
Cierra Alexander finished with 16 points and six rebounds, Jacalyn Myrthil had 11 points while Kitali Youmans and Isabella Ramirez each added eight points.
Mount Paran (5-0) will travel to Washington on Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian 49, South Atlanta 40: Brooke Moore finished with 21 points, sixe rebounds and five assists as the Eagles earned the Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresty finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Alexis Healy added seven points.
Pope 74, Alpharetta 14: Abbey Bensman led all scorers with 14 points as the Greyhounds rolled to victory.
Emily Ryan finished with nine points, while TK McCook and Olivia O’Connor each added eight.
