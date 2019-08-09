Errors proved key as Jasmine Alwan scored the walk-off run for North Cobb in a 6-5 win over Kell on Thursday.
Kell (1-1) led 4-0 after the top of the third, but North Cobb (1-0) gradually chipped away at the lead before scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Averi Childress was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Warriors, while Kennedy Kirklin was 2-for-4 and Kathryn Bywaters 1-for-3 with a run. Mackenzie Mathews added a double, while Syndee Wendell had a double and two walks.
Wendell also was the pitcher of record, striking out three over a complete-game performance for North Cobb.
Val Artigues was 2-for-3 with two runs for Kell, while Mia DeAngelis had a pair of sacrifice flies. Savannah Markt struck out five over six innings.
Campbell 13, McEachern 0 (4 inn.): Bella Galloway was 2-for-3 with three runs scored as the Lady Spartans won in the Marietta Invitational Tournament.
Adrienne Bradley was 2-for-2, Daija Gresham had three RBIs and the duo of Nicole Knight and Joy Tyrlick each had two RBIs.
Hailey McCain pitched an abbreviated complete game, striking out two.
Whitefield Academy 26, Wheeler 7 (3 inn): The Lady Wolfpack scored 12 runs in the first inning and dominated the Marietta Invitational Tournament game.
Madison Johnson, who struck out four from the circle, was 2-for-2 with two RBIs at the plate. Ellery Young was 2-for-2 with a double, four runs scored, five stolen bases and three RBIs.
Zoey Arrington had three runs and four RBIs, while Ella Handler and Claire Watson each had three RBIs.
