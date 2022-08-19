Aubrey King was 4-for-4 and drove in six to lead North Cobb to a 24-0 victory over Osborne as the teams opened Region 5AAAAAAA play.
Rileigh Queen pitched a perfect game, struck out eight and was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kate Self and Soleil Smith each added two hits.
The Lady Warriors (4-4, 1-0) will play Sprayberry and Cartersville on Saturday.
Pope 12, Roswell 0: Jadyn Laneaux was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Abby Lawson was 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in three, while Kailey Martin, Emily Ricci, and Natalie Klingler each added two hits.
Ellie Paley pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout.
Pope (5-1, 1-1) will face Parkview and Walnut Grove on Saturday.
Mount Paran Christian 15, South Atlanta 0: Malayna Tambora and Maddie Carroll combined to pitch a perfect game and struck out all nine batters they faced.
Caitlyn Ealey had three RBIs, Carroll was 3-for-3 and Addy Anderson added two hits.
Mount Paran (4-3, 2-0) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Kell 11, Centennial 1: Anna Bardeen hit a grand slam and Julia Morici had four hits and three RBIs to help lead the Lady Longhorns to victory.
Brooke Beam pitched four innings and struck out five, while Brooke Smith and Saundra Layne each added three hits. Kate Halfon went 2-for-3.
Kell (2-3) will face Mount Paran on Saturday.
Wednesday
Walton 3, Wheeler 0: Kate Holland threw a complete game and struck out nine to lead the Lady Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Holland joined Shea Chatham, Julia Goldberg and Kensi Ody as leaders on the Walton offense.
The Lady Raiders (5-4, 1-0) will face Mount Paran on Friday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.