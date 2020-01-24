North Cobb pulled away in the third quarter for a 61-51 victory over Region 3AAAAAAA rival Hillgrove on Friday.
Sydney Thomas had 33 points to lead the Lady Warriors (16-6, 6-1 in Region 3AAAAAAA), that included seven 3-pointers. Azonya Austin had 12 points and Madison Edge added 10.
Logan Van Arsdale led Hillgrove with 19 points.
Sprayberry 65, Allatoona 30: Flau'Jae Johnson scored 15 points to help Sprayberry win its sixth straight game against Region 6AAAAAA opponents.
Ella Grace Hickman finished with 10 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (14-8, 10-4). Anna Vereen had nine points and four blocked shots. Stormie Brown added nine points.
Jaasira Fossitt led Allatoona with 15 points.
Sprayberry will host Sequoyah on Tuesday.
Harrison 64, River Ridge 31: Amara Newsom led the way with 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Meredith Ward finished with 11 points and Alisha Foster added 10.
Harrison (18-4, 12-1) will travel to Dalton on Tuesday.
Campbell 45, East Coweta 38: Jameah Alston had nine points and 16 rebounds to help lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Sydney Johnson had eight points and four rebounds, Laila Battle finished with eight points, Sarah Taub had four points, three rebounds, six assists and six steals while Jaleah Alston added four points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Campbell (18-5, 8-2) will travel to Newnan on Tuesday.
Walton 73, Lassiter 35: Emily Lee scored 23 points behind six 3-pointers to help Walton seal the Region 4AAAAAAA win.
Tomisin Adenupe added 14 points for the Lady Raiders and Lexi Harris finished with 10.
Walton (8-16, 4-5) jumped ahead quickly, taking a 19-5 lead after the first quarter.
Walton will play at Woodstock on Friday.
Dominion Christian 49, Creekside Christian 17: Hanna Osagie had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Knights in the one-sided win.
All of Osagie's points came in the first half.
Risa Wynne had seven points and five rebounds.
The Lady Knights (11-8) will play at the Heritage School on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Creekside Christian 74, Dominion Christian 58: Chris Leigh had 19 points to lead Dominion in the loss.
Caleb Raines added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Dominion Christian (11-7) will play at Heritage on Tuesday.
