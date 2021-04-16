The North Cobb girls tennis team opened the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 3-0 sweep of East Coweta on Thursday.
Mana Fawcett and Olivia Drake each won singles matches 6-0, 6-0, as did the doubled team of Karen Graham and Alex Preston.
North Cobb will face the winner of Lowndes and Newton in Round 2.
BASEBALL
Thursday
Whitefield 8, ELCA 1: The Wolfpack used a five-run sixth inning to earn the Region 2A victory.
Brayden May pitched 6 ⅓ strong innings, allowed three hits, one run and struck out 10 to earn the victory.
Caleb Lavallee went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Whitefield also took advantage of four ELCA errors.
Tuesday
Whitefield 12, ELCA 7: The Wolfpack scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away from their Region 2A rival.
Cooper Craig pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowed five hits, six runs and struck out seven.
Cole Peterson was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Whitefield (10-13, 4-2) will travel to Landmark on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Paideia 3, Whitefield Academy 1: Lindsey Fry scored the Lady Wolfpack's only goal to force overtime, but they fell in the Region 2A championship game in overtime.
Kaki Phillips had an assist.
Whitefield (9-6, 6-2) will be the No. 2 seed when they begin the Class A Private playoffs Tuesday against an opponent that is still to be determined.
BOYS GOLF
Thursday
Allatoona 164, Harrison 170: Jaden Saunders shot 38 to help lead the Buccaneers to a victory over the Hoyas at Governors Town Club.
Caleb Chastain shot 39 and Danny Sheehan 43.
Allatoona will play in the area tournament at Governors Towne Club on Monday.
GIRLS GOLF
Thursday
Allatoona 125, Harrison 142: Sara Tilton shot 40 to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to a new nine-hole program best.
Davi Loccisano shot 42, and Brooke Warner added a 43.
Haven Blank shot 47 to lead the Lady Hoyas.
