Kacy Handszel had four goals and Alexa Doherty had three goals and an assist as the North Cobb girls lacrosse program opened the season with a 15-8 victory over Campbell on Tuesday.
Kaelyn Geathers and Sophia Soriano each scored two goals. Molly Clark, Alyssa Curto, Madison Diaz and Camila Nickoloff each added one.
Kathryn Bywaters made three saves in goal.
North Cobb will host Cherokee on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 2, Holy Innocents 0: Joel McKinney and Jason Dinschel each found the back of the net in the Wolfpack's victory.
Jack Krahel made five saves in goal.
Whitefield (2-2) will fave Fort Payne (Ala.) at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Campbell 9, South Cobb 0: Sophie Wilson and Gabby West each scored two goals to help lead the Lady Spartans to victory.
Nicole Knight, Lailah Stewart, Asia Dabney, Kennedy Crowder and Savannah Obert each added a goal.
Grace Waldon recorded the shutout in goal.
Campbell will host Allatoona on Thursday.
Holy Innocents 4, Whitefield Academy 1: Avery Fassnacht's goal wasn't enough as the Lady Wolfpack fell to Holy Innocents.
Anna Burkett had the assist.
Whitefield Academy (1-1) will travel to Lovett on Thursday.
Late Monday
North Cobb 5, Etowah 3. Zia Tomlin had to goals to lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
North Cobb (2-1) trailed 3-2 at the half, but outscored Etowah 3-0 in the second.
Reagan Schooler made six saves in goal to preserve the win.
The Lady Warriors will host Lassiter on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dominion Christian 55, Holy Spirit Prep 43: The Knights outscored Holy Spirit 15-6 in the third quarter to pull away Tuesday in the first round of the GISA 1AAA tournament.
The win secures a postseason spot for the Knights.
Caleb Raines scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half for Dominion Christian (13-8), and Trystin Merson added 10 points off the bench.
Cornerstone Prep 86, Peachtree Academy 66: Josh Greene and Aamir Broadwater each scored 18 points to lead Cornerstone to a win in the first round of the GAPPS State Tournament.
Aamir barely missed a triple-double as he also had nine rebounds and eight blocks. Austin Redd scored 17 points with nine rebounds and four assists.
Cornerstone (24-6) will be headed to the quarterfinals on Saturday at Central Georgia Tech in Macon against Community Christian (22-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.