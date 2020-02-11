Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.