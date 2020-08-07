North Cobb earned a season-opening 11-10 victory over Kell on Thursday with a walk-off double by Kendall Mindard.
Minard finished the night 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Bailey Brumley had a two-run home run, while Aubrey King, Sam Mathews and Kristen Rainey each added a pair of hits.
Mathews pitched a complete game.
