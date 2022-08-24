Leah Byrd pitched a complete-game six-hitter and struck out eight as North Cobb defeated Walton 7-1 in Region 5AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Byrd also homered, while Lauren Byrd, Rileigh Queen and Samantha Mathews all had RBIs.
North Cobb (6-4, 2-0) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Mount Paran Christian 15, Coretta Scott King 0: Malayna Tambora was 2-for-2 with two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Lady Eagles to a three-inning shutout in Region 6AA play.
Maddie Carroll was 2-for-2 with a triple, and Ruby Collins finished 2-for-2 with a double.
Mount Paran (7-4, 3-0) will travel to Sequoyah on Thursday.
Pope 14 Johns Creek 1: Jadyn Laneaux tripled and homered in her three-hit day to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Kendall Frost doubled and homered, while Kailey Martin, Addy Garris and Ellie Paley each added two hits.
Pope (8-1, 2-1) was set to travel to Lambert on Wednesday.
Sprayberry 13, Forsyth Central 6: Danni Simpson and Graci Pederson both homered to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.
Simpson was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Pederson drove in three. Jordan Simpson also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Sprayberry (7-5, 1-1) will travel to Lassiter on Thursday.
Kell 6, Chattahoochee 1: The Lady Longhorns sealed the game with a four-run seventh, and Brooke Beam pitched a complete game and struck out six to earn the Region 6AAAAA victory.
Leading 1-0 heading to the seventh, Brooke Smith hit an inside-the-park home run. Anna Bardeen had an RBI and Kate Halfon capped the five-run rally with a two-run double.
Julia Morici had three hits, including a double, as Kell won its fourth straight game.
The Lady Longhorns (4-3, 2-0) will host North Springs on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday
Hillgrove 3, North Paulding 0: The Lady Hawks swept their way to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
They won the match 25-9, 25-14, 25-16.
Cadence Spilotros led the way with 10 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, while Gabi Fullwood had nine kills and four blocks, and McKenna Spilotros finished with seven kills, eight digs and three aces. Nephthys Re had 17 assists, Kellan Flynn had 15 digs and seven aces, and Kaitlyn Hite added 15 assists and five digs.
Hillgrove (4-5, 1-0) will take on Walker and Blessed Trinity at Walker on Thursday.
