Alex Acosta scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as North Cobb defeated Woodstock 48-37 on Tuesday.
Chase Reed had 10 points and Tyler Gorsuch added seven points and six rebounds.
The Warriors (6-7) will travel to River Ridge on Jan. 2
Monday
North Cobb 68 Dacula 56: Alex Acosta had 22 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors rolled to a non-region victory.
Josiah Gooch had 12 points with four assists, Chase Reed finished with six points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Tyler Gorsuch added nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
