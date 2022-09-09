Soleil Smith had three hits and drove in three to help lead North Cobb to a 10-4 victory over Walton in Region 5AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Aubrey King had a two-run home run and Leah Byrd pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
The Lady Warriors will host Kennesaw Mountain in region play on Monday.
Sprayberry 2, Alpharetta 1 (10 inn.): Lillie May Norton’s RBI in the seventh tied the game, and helped set the stage for Mace Bowen to win the Region 7AAAAAA matchup with an RBI single in the 10th.
Graci Pederson pitched a complete game, struck out four and earned the win. Gabbi Leftwich also went 2-for-4.
Sprayberry (9-9, 3-3) will host Campbell on Saturday.
Pope 6, River Ridge 5 (9 Inn.): Kailey Martin was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and the eventual game-winning RBI in the ninth to help the Lady Greyhounds pull out a non-region victory.
Kendall Frost pitched a complete game and struck out 10 to earn the win. She also drove in two. Sam Tener added an RBI.
Pope (15-1) will host Lassiter in a key Region 7AAAAAA matchup on Tuesday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.