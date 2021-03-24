Tyler Gorsuch’s two-out RBI triple in the top of the seventh inning was the big hit as North Cobb beat Hillgrove 3-2 in Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Trevor Lovett pitched a complete game and added two RBIs.
North Cobb (7-11, 2-3) will host Harrison on Friday.
Kell 6, Kennesaw Mountain 5 (8 inn.): Sam Parker was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, but the Longhorns earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory in extra innings.
C.J. Whaley had two hits, including a double, while Will Fincher and Brian Rivera each added a hit and an RBI for Kennesaw Mountain (10-10, 3-4).
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 7, Marietta 1: Blake Buffington had four goals and an assist to lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Tyler Vitellii had two goals and an assist, A.J. Daniels had a goal and Evan Buecker added three assists.
Harrison (9-2, 5-1) will host Hillgrove on Friday.
Hillgrove 6, North Paulding 2: Caleb Johnson had two goals and Aidan Boyle had two assists to help lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Nick Giraldo, David Stretch, Quin Dleamater and Owen Maratsos each had goals, while Josh Najjar, Alex Brahm and Jaden Monis each added assists.
Hillgrove (10-4, 6-2) will travel to Harrison on Friday.
Whitefield Academy 5, Landmark Christian 0: Micah Messner had two goals and two assists to help lead the Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
John Johnson, Luke Wilson and Curry Patton each added goals.
Whitefield (11-2) will travel to Eagle's Landing Christian on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 6, Marietta 0: Delaney Kewin had two goals to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Madelyn Mitchell, Emma Dalton, Maddy Harris and Alana Nesbit each added a goal.
Harrison (8-3-2, 7-1) will host Hillgrove on Friday.
Whitefield Academy 7, Landmark Christian 0: Kyla McCurdy and Ansley Hales each had two goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Lindsey Fry, Kaki Phillips and Hannah Docabo each added a goal. Docabo and Avery Fassnacht each had three assists.
Adiyah Thomas and Olivia Young combined for the shutout in goal for Whitefield (7-3, 4-0), which will travel to Eagle's Landing Christian on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Pope 5, Allatoona 0: Ryan Grunert won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ethan Swatski won 6-1, 6-1 for Pope, which will be the No. 1 seed as the region tournament that starts April 14.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday
Walton 61, Roswell 19: The Lady Raiders beat the Lady Hornets in a Stableford-format scoring match at Brookfield Country Club.
Kat Euston shot 43 and Margaret Grace carded a 44.
