North Cobb Christian rolled over Our Lady of Mercy 15-0 in three innings Thursday.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak as the Lady Eagles improved to 4-8 on the season.
Freshman Reagan Smith led the way with an inside-the-park home run.
North Cobb Christian will host Providence Christian for a doubleheader Saturday.
Wednesday
► Campbell 15, Galloway 3 (4 inn.): Bella Galloway was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs as the Lady Spartans rolled to a non-region victory.
Campbell (12-11) scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth to put the game away.
Nicole Knight was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Joy Tyrlick had a hit and an RBI.
Hailey McCain was 2-for-3 and was the winning pitcher. She threw three innings, allowing two hits, two runs and striking out two.
The Lady Spartans will host Riverwood on Monday.
► Christian Heritage 10, North Cobb Christian 2: The Lady Eagles fell to Christian Heritage on Wednesday.
Senior Lollie Smith hit a home run for the Lady Eagles.
