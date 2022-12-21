North Cobb Christian rallied from four points down in the final 43 seconds to win the Marietta Power bracket championship game 63-62 over Paulding County at the Lemon Street Classic on Tuesday.
Jacob Cruz scored and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but Albert Wilson got the rebound and scored on a three-point play.
Gabe Bolden led the way with 21 points. Wilson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, CJ Wallace had 11 points and Cruz added nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Eagles (7-4) will take on Rome on Dec. 29.
Pope 65, Kennesaw Mountain 58: Zach Bleshoy scored 36 points to lead the Greyhounds to a victory in the championship game of the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Deven Royal and Theron Nixon each had nine points and Ryan Luttrell added seven.
Pope (11-2) will host Kennesaw Mountain again Dec. 28.
North Cobb 56, Wesleyan 38: Evan Daniel had 18 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Warriors to a win in the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic at Wesleyan.
Damonte Pellot finished with 12 points and six rebounds, Mekhi Shermon had 10 points, Jalan Johnson had eight points and eight assists and Terrell Reeves added six points and 10 rebounds.
North Cobb (11-1) will face Blessed Trinity for the tournament championship on Wednesday.
Allatoona 70, Harris County 56: Landen Pitts had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Buccaneers to a win in the Carrollton Christmas Classic.
Cole Smith had 15 points, Matthew McAuley had 12 and Dean Soulsby added nine.
Allatoona (4-7) will take on COHEA Academy (FL) in the Campbell Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
Cherokee Bluff 75, Harrison 66: Ryan Bellowmy had 21 points and Will Smith finished with 16 at the Kelly King Christmas Classic.
Jordan Howe added 14 points.
Harrison (5-4) will take on Walker in tournament play on Wednesday.
West Ranch (CA) 65, Kell 55: The Longhorns suffered their first loss of the season in the second round of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Peyton Marshall had 17 points on the night.
Kell (9-1) will take on Calvary Christian (FL) on Wednesday.
Roswell 45, Walker 40: Noah Pederson had 10 points and six rebounds in the Wolverines matchup in the Kelly King Christmas Classic.
Moustapha Diop finished with five points and 10 rebounds.
Walker (5-4) will face Harrison in tournament play today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Campbell 60, Baldwin County 56 (OT): The Spartans had three players in double figures as they earned the overtime victory.
Brooke Suttle led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Daniya Binion finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jadah Gibson added 14 points.
Campbell (9-2) will face Carver in the Campbell Holiday Classic on Dec. 28.
Wheeler 40, North Cobb 36: Amanda Ogbonna had nine points and 19 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Madison Lipscomb finished with nine points and seven rebounds while LA Bowie added nine points and four boards.
Wheeler (5-5) will host Indian Land (SC) on Dec. 27.
