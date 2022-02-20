Albert Wilson had 25 points and 18 rebounds to lead North Cobb Christian to a 66-56 victory over Christian Heritage in the Region 7A Private championship game on Friday.
The victory means the Eagles will be the No. 1 seed from the region and will host Hebron Christian when the state playoffs begin on Wednesday.
Josh Dixon finished with 16 points and five assists, Tremain Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds, and CJ Wallace added seven points.
Darlington 63, Walker 53: Patrick Shelly and D’Marion Floyd combined for 36 points to lead the Tigers past the Wolverines in the Region 7A Private consolation game.
Ricky McKenzie led Walker with 20 points, while CJ Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wolverines will travel to Galloway on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Pope 8, 18, Effingham County 4, 4: Kent Schmidt went 5-for-7 with a double and two RBIs as the Greyhounds swept a doubleheader.
Dawson Campbell was 4-for-6 with two RBIs and earned the Game 1 victory. Cody McGill was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Nick Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Cooper Orr drove in two, Carson Kerce had two hits and an RBI, and Grady Bivens earned the Game 2 win.
Pope (4-0) will host Cambridge on Wednesday.
Lassiter 8, Parkview 3: Ryan Martin had two hits and drove in three to help the Trojans earn the non-region victory.
Nick Newton had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two. Dixon Noland hit his first home run and Trey Griffin pitched six innings, allowed six hits and struck out five to earn the win.
Lassiter (2-2) will host North Oconee on Monday.
Friday
Cartersville 7, Lassiter 6: Collin Strovinskas and Nick Newton each had a double and RBI, but the Trojans fell in the non-region matchup.
Eric Brown had a hit and an RBI.
Reece Robinson pitched five innings, allowed eight hits and struck out five.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 1: Quin Delamater had two goals to lead the Hawks to a victory over the Blue Devils.
Seth Martinez had a goal while Aidan Boyle added an assist.
Hillgrove (4-1) will face North Cobb on March 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 5, Marietta 1: Coco Carleton had a goal and two assists to help lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Campbell Tarentino, McKenzie Minor, Trinity Varner and Chichi Lugonzo each added goals.
Ella Noren picked up the win in goal.
Hillgrove (4-0-1) will travel to North Cobb on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.