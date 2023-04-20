Nicholas Stinson struck out the final two batters with the bases loaded to help North Cobb Christian beat Mount Paran Christian 5-2 on Wednesday and win its first Region 6AA championship.
Blake Dean pitched six strong innings, scattering five hits and allowing one run with 10 strikeouts. Stinson’s effort in the seventh earned the save.
Brock Parker, Cooper Wiliams and Stinson each had multiple hits. Asher Sabom added an RBI single.
Luke Dotson allowed two runs and five hits over four innings and struck out seven for Mount Paran. Kyle Crips had two hits.
North Cobb Christian (24-6, 12-0) will open the Class AA state playoffs at home next week.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 6, Union County 1: Sarah Schwartz scored five goals to lead the Eagles to victory in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Alexis Shafer added the other goal.
Mount Paran Christian (12-3-1) will host Tooms County on Monday in the state quarterfinals.
BOYS TENNIS
Class AA
Mount Paran Christian 3, Elite Scholars 0: Baker Watson, and the doubles teams of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma, along with Lucas Harper and Joseph Ferary won matches 6-0, 6-0 to pace the Eagles in a first-round sweep in the Class AA state playoffs.
Mount Paran will host East Jackson in the second round on Monday.
Class AAAAAAA
Harrison 3, Archer 0: The Hoyas opened the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs by sweeping Archer.
Harrison will host Richmond Hill in a second round match by April 26.
Parkview 3, Marietta 2: The Blue Devils fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Milton 3, Wheeler 1: The Wildcats fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
South Forsyth 3, Walton 0: The Raiders fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Brookwood 3, Hillgrove 0: The Hawks fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Lambert 3, Kennesaw Mountain 0: The Mustangs fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Class AAAAAA
Pope 3, Jackson County 0: The Greyhounds rolled to a first round victory in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope will travel to Allatoona for a second round match by April 26.
Allatoona 3, Douglas County 0: The Buccaneers swept their way to a first round victory in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Allatoona will host Pope in a second round match by April 26.
Class A Division I
Whitefield Academy 3, Social Circle 0: The Wolfpack cruised to a victory in the first round of the Class A Division I playoffs.
Whitefield Academy will travel to Tallulah Falls for a second round match by April 26.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class AAAAAAA
Marietta 3, Grayson 0: The Blue Devils swept their way to a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta will host Colquitt County in a match by April 26.
Walton 3, Milton 0: Walton began its quest for another state championship with a sweep in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton will host Duluth in a second round match by April 26.
Brookwood 3, Harrison 0: The Hoyas fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lambert 3, Wheeler 0: The Wildcats fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
South Forsyth 3, Kennesaw Mountain 0: The Mustangs fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lowndes 3, Campbell 2: The Spartans fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
West Forsyth 3, North Cobb 0: The Warriors fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter 3, Gainesville 0: Lassiter swept its way through the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Trojans will travel to Creekview for a second round match by April 26.
Class AA
Mount Paran Christian 3, Callaway 0: The Eagles rolled to a first round win in the Class AA state playoffs.
Mount Paran will travel to Rockmart for a second round match by April 26.
Landmark Christian 3, North Cobb Christian 2: The Eagles fell in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.