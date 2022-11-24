North Cobb downed Alpharetta 72-35 in the championship game of the Cambridge Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
Evan Daniel was named tournament MVP and capped the event with 21 points and five rebounds. Damonte Pellot had 18 points and four rebounds and Jalan Johnson finished with eight points and three assists.
North Cobb (3-0) will host Pope on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian 66, Paulding County 65: Albert Wilson’s putback proved to be the game winner as the Eagles won their season opener.
Wilson finished the game with 34 points and 14 rebounds. Christian Hernandez finished with 15 points, CJ Wallace had seven points and five assists and Turner Davis added five points and six rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (1-0) will take on Creekside Christian Academy on Saturday.
South Cobb 60, Douglas County 55: Jermain Freeman had 17 points to lead the Eagles to a victory in the George Williams Turkey Day Classic in Columbus.
Josh Miles finished with 15 points and Rajah Morgan added 11.
South Cobb (3-0) will host North Springs on Tuesday.
Monday
North Cobb 81, Sprayberry 61: Evan Daniel had 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Warriors past their Cobb County rival.
Mekhi Sherman had 13 points, Giovanni Harris 11 and Terrell Reeves had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jalan Johnson finished with eight points and five assists and Damonte Pellot added six points, nine rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Campbell 57, Grayson 42: Brooke Suttle had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Tai Harvey finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Marlie Battle had nine points and four assists and Jadah Gibson added four points and nine boards.
Campbell (4-1) will face Union Grove on Friday at Eagles Landing High School.
Walton 53, Roswell 28: Lexy Harris had 15 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Raiders to a victory in the third place game at the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Invitational.
Graycen Ehlen finished with 13 points and Cici Childers added nine points.
