North Cobb had four players score in double figures as they downed Paulding County 62-54 on Saturday.
Evan Daniel led the way with 15 points and six rebounds. Alex Acosta had 13 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Gorsuch finished with 13 points and four boards, Chase Reed had 11 points and Jaiden Neville added 13 assists.
The Warriors (3-3) will travel to Sprayberry on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian 66, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy 58: Tremain Davis had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles to victory.
Jack Hewitt finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, Christian Hernandez finished with 10 points and six rebounds, C.J. Wallace and Jalen Reid each had eight points and Jaden King added eight rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (2-1) travels to Rockdale County on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allatoona 36, Paulding County 24: Abby Hohl had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Buccaneers to a non-region victory Saturday.
Maddie Gamblin added six points and four rebounds.
Allatoona (2-3) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Walker 43, South Paulding 21: Sophie Hill had 19 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Grace Koutouzis had nine points and Schuyler Boyer added eight.
Walker (2-1) hosts Fellowship Christiain on Tuesday.
Friday
Sprayberry 59, Kennesaw Mountain 44: Flau’Jae Johnson had 21 points and five rebounds to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Anna Verren finished with 10 points nine blocks and eight rebounds.
Madison Clark had 19 points to lead the Lady Mustangs.
Sprayberry (2-2) will host Lassiter on Tuesday.
Kell 68, Osborne 36: Mackenzie Franklin had 18 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory
Jada Green and Sylvia Kahoro both finished with 14 points.
Kell (4-0) will travel to Pope on Friday.
Campbell 55, Marietta 42: Sarah Taub had 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals to lead the Lady Spartans past the Lady Blue Devils.
Nia Bozeman finished with 18 points and six rebounds, and Cheyenne Clark added seven points and nine rebounds.
Campbell (4-1) host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Allatoona 43, Wheeler 35: Jaasira Fossit had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lady Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Abby Hohl finished with eight points and four rebounds, and Maddie Gamblin added six points and five rebounds.
