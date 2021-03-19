Walker Noland pitched four strong innings, allowing only one hit, to help lead Lassiter to an 8-1 victory over Wheeler in Region 6AAAAAA play Thursday.
Kyle Carlson went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Cameron Campbell was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Bradley Frye went 2-for-3 with a double and Trey Griffin had two hits and drove in one for the Trojans (11-3, 3-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Whitefield Academy 8, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Hannah Docabo had three goals to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Lindsey Fry had two goals, while Kyla McCurdy, Ansley Hales and Sydney Hales each added one. Avery Fassnacht had four assists and Dacabo added two.
Adiyah Thomas and Olivia Young combined for the shutout in goal for Whitefield (6-3, 3-0), which will host Landmark Christtian on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Walker 17, Woodstock 16: Grace Koutouzis had six goals and four assists to help lead the Lady Wolverines to a win over the Class AAAAAAA program.
Abby Hurd had seven goals, Mia Lane had two goals and Maggie Gilbert added a goal and three assists.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 4, North Cobb Christian 1: Ben Moultrie won his match 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Eagles to the Region 7A victory.
Dillon Santana won 6-1, 6-1 and Baker Watson won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in singles play. The doubles team of Murphy Faucett and Noah Roberts won 6-0, 6-0.
Mount Paran (7-2, 3-0) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
Pope 5, Sprayberry 0: Ethan Swatski won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Greyhounds earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The doubles team of Teo Johnson and Anshul Panchal won 6-1, 6-0.
Pope (14-2) will face Allatoona on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 5, North Cobb Christian 0: Emma Bethel and Isabelle Garofalo each won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Lady Eagles earn the Region 7A sweep.
Caroline Pulley won 6-1, 6-3 and the doubles teams of Abbie Lee/Avery West and Miller Slone/Emma Grace Mathis won 6-2, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-4, respectively.
Mount Paran (6-3, 3-0) will host Walker on Tuesday.
North Cobb 5, Marietta 0: Mana Fawcett and the doubles team of Olivia Drake and Alex Preston each won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA sweep.
Karen Graham won 6-1, 6-0, Emma Preston won 6-2, 6-2 and the doubles team of Jordyn Zignego and Emily Boughner won 6-2, 6-3.
North Cobb (9-2, 4-1) will host Campbell on Monday.
