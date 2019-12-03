Amara Newsom had a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals as Harrison stayed perfect in Region 6AAAAAA with a 47-34 win over Creekview on Tuesday.
Meredith Ward added 10 points and five rebounds.
Harrison trailing by 11 after the first quarter, but it started pressuring Creekview and emerged a different team.
The Lady Hoyas went on to outscore the Lady Grizzlies 17-2 in the second quarter to take the lead and pulled away in the third using a 15-4 run.
Harrison (4-2, 3-0) will play at Allatoona on Thursday.
Campbell 70, Hillgrove 55: The Lady Spartans forced turnovers early and jumped to a 24-8 lead over their non-region opponent.
Jaleah Austin had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nia Bozeman had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sarah Taub had 12 points, five assists and five rebounds. Sydney Johnson had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals.
Laila Battle had eight points, four assists and three steals.
Campbell (9-1) will play at Pebblebrook on Friday.
Dominion Christian 43, Praise Academy 17: Dominion Christian held Praise Academy scoreless in the first quarter en route to a routine win.
Kylie Scott led the Lady Knights with 15 points, and Hannah Osagie added nine.
Dominion (3-0) will head to Augusta this weekend to play in the Augusta Prep Round Ball Classic.
Boys Basketball
Whitefield Academy 55, Walker 54: Chandler Baker scored 22 points for the Wolverines but had to settle for a one-point loss to the Wolfpack.
Omar Cooper added 15 points, Burke Chebuhar had seven and Chris Newell five.
Dominion Christian 47, Praise Academy 38: Dominion forced 20 turnovers in the second half and went 14-of-18 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Raines finished with 13 points and five steals, and Zayd Brannigan also scored 13 points, along with nine rebounds.
Rafael Jackson was also in double figures with 11.
Dominion Christian (2-1) will play at the Augusta Prep Roundball Classic this weekend.
