North Cobb Christian received two strong starting pitching performances to help lead it to a doubleheader sweep of Providence Christian in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs on Saturday.
The Eagles won Game 1 behind Blake Dean, who pitched six innings, allowed two hits and struck out 10 in a 5-0 victory. Juan Vargas threw five shutout innings in Game 2. He allowed only one hit and struck out seven in the 10-3 win.
North Cobb Christian (28-6) will host the winner of the Cook-Vidalia series beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, Cooper Williams went 2-for-3 and drove in two. Mattheson Go was 3-for-3 and Spears Martin added a double.
The Eagles scored six runs in the fourth inning to break open Game 2. Go added three more hits, including two doubles, and an RBI. Kade Gwaltney went 2-for-4 and drove in two, Jackson Uggla had a hit and drove in three, Nicholas Stinson homered and Asher Sabom added two hits including a double.
Whitefield Academy 11-26, Jasper County 1-12: The Wolfpack scored 37 runs in a doubleheader sweep in the opening round of the Class A Division I state playoffs.
The victory sends the Wolfpack (24-5) into a second round matchup against Darlington, which will begin with a doubleheader on Thursday.
Mill Creek 8-10, Kennesaw Mountain 6-0: The Mustangs fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Hawks scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pull out Game 1.
Kennesaw Mountain was led by Brian Rivera, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Eliud Poventud drove in two, Isander Poventud went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Trey Kinnan had two hits including a double and an RBI.
Pete Jezerinac’s single proved to be the Mustangs’ only hit of Game 2.
Kennesaw Mountain finished the season 25-9.
River Ridge 3-4, Lassiter 0-3: The Trojans fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
It is the first time since the 2019 season Lassiter was unable to advance past Round 2.
The Trojans finished the season 20-15.
Fellowship Christian 8-17, Walker 1-2: The Wolverines fell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Charlie Chandler doubled and drove in three to lead the Paladins in Game 1.
Ashton Pass and Grant Addison each doubled for Walker, and Ryan Fallman had an RBI.
Fellowship scored six runs in the second inning and closed Game 2 with a 10-run seventh.
Will Austin had three hits, including a double, and drove in three. Chandler and Cooper Davidson had three RBIs apiece.
Fallman and Jackson Williams each had a double and an RBI for the Wolverines.
Walker finished the season 21-10.
BOYS SOCCER
Atlanta International 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Wolfpack fell in Class A Division I state quarterfinals.
The Eagles scored one goal in the first half and put the game away with two in the second.
Whitefield finished the season 11-9-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Athens Academy 5, Mount Paran Christian 1: The Eagles fell one win short of their first appearance in the Class AA state championship game.
Mount Paran Christian finished the season 13-5-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Allatoona 12, Woodstock 7: Morgan Madish scored five goals to help lead the Buccaneers to victory in the second round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Sawyer Smith had two goals and an assist, while George Kahinga and Ethan Merandi each had a goal and an assist.
Allatoona (13-6) will host Blessed Trinity in a state quarterfinal match by Thursday.
Pope 12, Alpharetta 7: Danny Harris, Jake Dodd and David Friend each scored at least two goals to help lead the Greyhouds to a victory in the second round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Pope (12-8) will travel to Roswell for a state quarterfinal match by Thursday.
North Cobb 10, Mountain View 8: The Warriors earned the victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
North Cobb (15-4) will host South Forsyth in a state quarterfinal match to be played by Thursday.
Lassiter 11, Etowah 4: The Trojans earned the victory in the second round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Lassiter (9-9) will host Cambridge in a state quarterfinal match to be played by Thursday.
Harrison 14, Cherokee 6: The Hoyas earned the victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Harrison (10-8) will travel to Lambert for a state quarterfinal match to be played by Thursday.
South Forsyth 7, Walton 6: The Raiders fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton finished the season 11-8.
North Paulding 16, Marietta 2: The Blue Devils fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta finished the season 8-11.
Pace Academy 16, Mount Paran Christian 5: The Eagles fell in the second round of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Mount Paran finished the season 7-7.
King’s Ridge 12, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack fell in the second round of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Whitefield finished the season 8-7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marleith Belinfant and Elizabeth Bond each had three goals to help lead Hillgrove to a 14-7 victory over Mill Creek in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Cheyenne Lentz and Ryan Woodham had two goals each, while Olivia Perrone, Aria Hannon, Villo Szabo and Sarah Ervin each added one.
Lentz, Belinfanti and Perrone all added assists. Cybella Smith made 10 saves in net.
The Hawks (11-6) will host West Forsyth in a quarterfinal match by May 4.
Walton 17, South Forsyth 7: The Raiders earned the victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton (14-6) will travel to Brookwood for a state quarterfinal match by May 4.
Lassiter 14, North Forsyth 10: The Trojans earned the victory in the second round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Lassiter will host Cambridge in a state quarterfinal match by May 4.
Mount Paran Christian 9, Lovett 8: The Eagles earned the victory in the second round of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Mount Paran Christian will host Westminster in a state quarterfinal match by May 4.
Brookwood 13, Marietta 7: The Blue Devils fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marietta finished the season 13-6.
Cherokee 17, Harrison 10: The Hoyas fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Harrison finished the season 10-9.
North Paulding 23, Campbell 4: The Spartans fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell finished the season 9-11.
Alpharetta 15, Kell 14: The Longhorns fell in the second round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Kell finished the season 9-10.
Creekview 17, Pope 6: The Greyhounds fell in the second round of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs.
Pope finished the season 14-6.
Pace Academy 22, Walker 2: The Wolverines fell in the second round of the Class A-4A state playoffs.
Walker finished the season 6-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jeff Davis 3, Mount Paran Christian 1: The Eagles fell in the semifinals of the Class AA state playoffs.
BOYS TENNIS
Model 4, North Cobb Christian 1: The Eagles fell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
