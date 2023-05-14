North Cobb Christian swept Appling County 3-1 and 5-3 Saturday in the Class AA state semifinals.
The victory returns to the Eagles (32-6) to the state championships series one year after they played for the Class A-Private state title.
Waiting for them is Region 6AA foe Mount Paran Christian, who also swept its doubleheader against Fellowship Christian. The all-Cobb championship series will begin Saturday evening with a doubleheader at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome. A third game will be played Monday if necessary. North Cobb Christian, which enters the series on a 16-game winning streak, swept Mount Paran Christian in the two meetings earlier this season.
North Cobb Christian jumped on Appling County early, scoring two runs in the first inning of Game 1. That was all it would need as Blake Dean pitched 5 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out 12. Tobias Rupp came in to get the last five outs to earn the save.
Michael Mullinax went 2-for-3 and drove in two and Nicholas Stinson added a hit and an RBI.
Juan Vargas pitched five strong innings in Game 2, allowing only one hit and striking out five.
Mullinax had a triple and drove in two. Asher Sabom had a double with two RBIs and Matteson Go was 2-for-3.
Mount Paran Christian 7-6, Fellowship Christian 1-0: The Eagles swept Fellowship in the Class AA state semifinals.
Mount Paran advanced to the state championship series for the second time in the last three years. The Eagles won the Class A-Private state title two years ago when it swept Wesleyan.
Mount Paran will face Region 6AA rival North Cobb Christian in the championship series beginning with a a doubleheader at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome on Saturday. A third game will be Monday if necessary.
The Eagles enter the championship series on an eight-game winning streak. They have swept their way through the playoffs allowing only four runs over the eight games, which includes four shutouts.
