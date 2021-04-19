Eliud Poventud had a hit and drove in three as Kennesaw Mountain knocked off Pope 4-3 on Friday in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Will Fincher and Drew Narine each had two hits.
Sam Parker pitched six strong innings, giving up three hits, two unearned runs and struck out six to get the win. Narine came in in the seventh to earn the save.
The Mustangs (15-12) will host Allatoona on Monday.
Lassiter 7 Sprayberry 2: The Trojans used six extra-base hits to help earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Max Beck-Berendsen was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, Ryan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two, Kyle Carlson had a triple and two RBIs while Trey Griffin and Cameron Campbell each added a double and an RBI.
Walker Noland pitched three innings to earn the win.
Lassiter (20-5) will face Osborne in a doubleheader on Monday.
Saturday
Pope 6, Marist 3: James Tibbs was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Dylan Campbell and Kent Schmide each went 2-for-3, and Heath Owen drove in two.
Carson Kerce earned the win while Tibbs got the save.
Pope (20-6) will travel to Sprayberry on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Allatoona 5, Wheeler 1: Alex Stanford and Drew Davis each scored two goals to lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Richie Herrera-Cruz added a goal.
Allatoona opens the Class AAAAAA state playoffs against Chattahoochee on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 3, Starr’s Mill 0: Abby Langston had a goal and an assist to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Sydney Sparger and Alana Nesbit each added goals. Sophie Dishman had four saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Harrison (12-4-2) will host Pebblebrook on Tuesday to open the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Walker 9, Mount Paran Christian 7: Abby Hurd had four goals and Maggie Gilbert added three to help lead the Lady Wolverines to an area victory.
Grace Koutouzis had two goals and three assists, Schuyler Boyer added two assists, while Addison Wills and Mia Lane each had one.
Walker will face Bremen on Thursday.
Saturday
North Cobb 15, Bremen 0: Alyssa Curto had six goals and Kacy Handzel scored four as the Lady Warriors rolled to a shutout victory.
Maddie Diaz and Molly Clark each scored two goals, while Diaz and Sophia Soriano each had two assists.
Bailey Brumley and Emma Henderson earned the shutout in goal.
Starr’s Mill 11, Kell 10 (OT): Erin King had three goals and four assists, but the Lady Longhorns dropped the non-area game.
Lindsey King had three goals and an assist, Delaney Gilchrist and Alyse Keels each had two goals and Lauren Whitehurst added a goal and an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.