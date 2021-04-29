Ethan Smith shot a tournament and Mount Paran Christian team-record 62 on Wednesday to win medalist honors in the Westminster Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Course in South Fulton.
Smith, a freshman, made 10 birdies during his round and added a hole-out from 80 yards for eagle, beating his nearest competitor by five shots.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Woodward Academy 16, Mount Paran Christian 3: The Eagles lost in the opening round of the Class A-5A state tournament.
The War Eagles advanced to play Greater Atlanta Christian next week.
“It was our first home playoff game. We did some stuff that we’ve never done here before, so that’s good,” Mount Paran coach Ryan Koebbe said. “That’s a very, very good team that we faced. I think we did our best as well as we could.”
Henry Kirkman had two of the Eagles’ three goals. The third came from Daniel Gray.
“We’re just going to build onto this -- what we’ve done,” Koebbe said. “A lot of our kids are brand-new to the sport, so, hopefully, next year, they’re going to make the next step and learn to play a little more sophisticated game.”
Harrison 16, Dunwoody 9: The Hoyas will host the winner of Walton and Buford in the second round next week.
Allatoona 17, Grovetown 1: The Buccaneers will host West Forsyth in Round 2 next week.
Centennial 14, Pope 6: The Greyhounds season came to a close, while the Knights will take on Roswell in Round 2 next week.
Lovett 17, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack's season came to an end, while Lovett will face the winner of North Oconee and Marist in Round 2.
Westminster 20, North Cobb Christian 1: The Eagles season came to an end, while Westminster advanced to face the winner of Wesleyan and Oconee County.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Hillgrove 15, Cambridge 8: The Lady Hawks advanced to take on the winner of Walton and Johns Creek next week in Round 2.
Chattahoochee 19, Pope 9: The Lady Greyhounds' season came to a close, while Chattahoochee advanced to host the winner of Alpharetta and Carrollton next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.