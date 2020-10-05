Mount Paran Christian beat Sandy Creek, Columbus, and Harrison at the Elite Eight Playdate on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles beat Sandy Creek 2-0 (25-21, 25-22), Columbus 2-1 (25-15, 25-27,15-7) and Harrison 2-0 (25-22, 25-12). Mount Paran also lost to Lakeside 2-1 (20-25, 25-18, 11-15).
Kara Dunn led the way with 35 kills, nine blocks and eight aces. Catherine Ethridge had 17 kills, 18 digs and six aces, Paige Armstrong finished with 40 digs and 98 assists, Mark Lush finished with 53 digs and Sadie Parkerson added 36 digs and five aces.
Mount Paran (19-6) will host Darlington on Monday.
North Cobb 13, Wheeler 0: Samantha Mathews threw a no-hitter and struck out eight as the Lady Warriors posted the non-region victory.
The victory was Mathews' ninth of the season.
North Cobb (10-13) will host Walton on Tuesday.
Marietta 7, Mount Paran Christian 2: McKaela Walker pitched a complete game and struck out 10 as the Lady Blue Devils rolled to a non-region victory.
Walker also went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. Zoe Adams was 2-for-3 with an RBI and MiKayla Duke added a hit and scored twice.
Marietta (8-14-1) hosts Wheeler on Monday.
