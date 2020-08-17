Mount Paran Christian defeated Wesleyan and Savannah Country Day in the Class A/AA play day on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles (4-2) beat Wesleyan 25-14, 25-18 and then Savannah Country Day 25-14, 25-9.
Paige Armstrong led the way with 79 assists and 49 digs. Mary Lusk had 70 digs, Kaitlyn Moran had 23 digs with six aces, Catherine Ethridge finished with 25 kills and Molly Cox added 15 kills.
Mount Paran will travel to Blessed Trinity for a tri-match with GAC on Thursday.
