The Mount Paran Christian softball team will have the opportunity to defend its Class A Private state championship.
The Lady Eagles swept First Presbyterian on Wednesday, 8-0 and 12-0.
Mount Paran (17-4) will open the eight-team state tournament at Columbus against the winner of the Prince Avenue-Mount Vernon Presbyterian series.
VOLLEYBALL
Pope and Lassiter did Region 6AAAAAA proud as they swept their way into the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Lady Greyhounds (37-7) rolled through Lanier 25-14, 25-7, 25-14, while the Lady Trojans dismissed Dacula 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
Pope will host Effingham County on Saturday in Round 2, while Lassiter travels to Statesboro.
Buford 3, Allatoona 0: The Lady Buccaneers saw their season come to an end in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Buford defeated Allatoona 25-16, 28-26, 25-20. The Lady Bucs finished the season 24-14.
North Cobb Christian 3, Wesleyan 1: The Lady Eagles needed four sets, but they advanced to the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian (19-13) won 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 and will travel to Strong Rock on Saturday.
Trinity Christian 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Lady Wolfpack dropped their match in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Holy Innocents 3, Walker 1: The Lady Wolverines fell in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Holy Innocents won 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22. Walker finished the season 20-19.
George Walton 3, Mount Bethel 0: The Lady Eagles dropped their opening match in the Class A Private state playoffs.
George Walton won 25-23, 25-15, 25-13. Mount Bethel finished the season 23-20.
