Mount Paran Christian's pursuit of consecutive state championships continued as it swept Union County in the second round of the Class AA state tournament Saturday.
The Lady Eagles (44-6) dominated, winning 25-10, 25-8, 25-7.
Claire Jordan finished with 12 kills, seven digs and two aces, while Sarah Schwartz had a double-double of 10 kills and 13 digs to go with three aces. Riley Duncan had three kills and Kaityln Moran had 38 assists and three aces.
Defensively, Molly Cox led the way with 17 digs, while Sadie Parkerson had five digs and two aces.
Mount Paran will host Callaway at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the state quarterfinals.
North Cobb Christian 3, Fannin County 0: The Lady Eagles won 25-8, 26-24, 25-15 in the second round of the Class AA state tournament.
Ava Garner had a team-high 15 kills to go with two aces, one block and five digs. Evie Ziffer added 10 kills, 2 aces, one block and seven digs, while Ava Morlan had 30 assists, one ace, six digs and four kills.
Elizabeth Turnbough finished with 13 digs and two aces, Ryleigh Pruitt had nine digs and Aiden Phillips had five digs
North Cobb Christian will travel to Macon on Wednesday to play the Academy for Classical Education in a quarterfinal match at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Friday
Kell eliminated in super regional: After forcing a winner-take-all championship, the Lady Longhorns saw their season end with an 8-3 loss to Eastside in a Class AAAAA super regional.
Kell (20-10) began play Thursday, beating Lithia Springs 14-1, then fell into the losers' bracket with a 4-1 loss to Eastside. After returning Friday to beat Cartersville 3-1, the Lady Longhorns got their revenge by beating Eastside 11-9 and forcing the ultimate game.
Brooke Smith finished the super regional batting .500, going 8-for-16 with a double, triple, home run, three RBIs, five runs and four stolen bases. Julia Morici was 7-for-15 with a double and four RBIs, while Quinn Overby was 5-for-12 with three RBIs.
Anna Bardeen (6-for-15, RBI, four runs), Alex Wesley (6-for-17, seven RBIs, four runs), Kate Halfon (5-for-15, RBI, three runs) and Cassidy Dicus (4-for-13, three RBIs and three runs) also contributed at the plate.
Brooke Beam went 2-2 with 30 strikeouts across 24 2/3 innings, while Bardeen was 1-0 across six innings.
