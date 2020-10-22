Mount Paran Christian beat Mount Pisgah Christian in three sets in the opening round of the Class A private-school state playoffs Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles (27-9) won 25-10, 25-18, 25-17 and advanced to play at Holy Innocents' on Saturday.
Paige Armstrong led the way with 30 assists and seven aces. Mary Lusk had 24 digs, Claire Jordan and Catherine Ethridge combined for 16 kills and Ethridge added five blocks.
Calvary Day 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Lady Wolfpack fell in the first round of the Class A private-school state playoffs.
Calvary Day won the match 25-14, 25-7, 25-15.
Whitefield Academy finished the season 3-16.
Class AAAAAA
Pope 3, Centennial 0: The Lady Greyhounds rolled in three sets in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope won 25-15, 25-18, 25-8 and advanced to host Lanier on Saturday.
Lilly Harvey had nine kills, Sadie Woodworth and Ayanna Rodgers each had eight and Sophie-Katherine Harvey had six. Adair Hutchinson had 14 digs, while Ella Burris finished with 10 digs and 10 assists and Cooper Abney added 13 assists.
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Riverwood 2: The Lady Mustangs needed five sets to advance past Riverwood in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain (31-11) rallied from down 2-1 to win 25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Milana Thornton led the way with 22 kills and five digs. Emily Maddocks finished with 14 kills, 16 digs and three assists, while Leila Gainsford had 14 kills and four digs. Gillian Huffman had 16 digs, while Claire Andres had 53 assists.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Carrollton on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Hillgrove 5, Newnan 2: The Lady Hawks won Game 3 on the road to advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Hillgrove needed the win after splitting the opening doubleheader against Newnan on Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks (18-13-1) will travel to Grayson on Friday for a doubleheader.
