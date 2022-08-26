Prep roundup: Mount Paran shuts out Sequoyah Staff reports Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Malayna Tambora pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 12 as Mount Paran Christian defeated Sequoyah 1-0 on Thursday.Ruby Collins had a hit and came around to score the game’s only run. Marian Collins went 1-for-3.The Lady Eagles (8-4) will host Sandy Creek and Thomas County Central on Saturday. North Springs 2, Kell 1 (9 inn.): Brooke Beam pitched a complete game, did not allow an earned run and struck out 12, but the Lady Longhorns fell in extra innings.Julia Morici was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Kate Halfon was 2-for-4 with a double. Brooke Smith and Cassidy Dicus each added a hit.Kell (4-4) will face Campbell and Allatoona in the Buccaneer Bash on Saturday.VOLLEYBALLWednesdayMount Paran Christian 3, Westminster 0: Sarah Shwartz had 11 kills and 13 digs, while Kaitly Moran finished with 29 assists to help lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 victory.Claire Jordan finished with nine kills and 12 digs and Molly Cox added 19 digs.Mount Paran (9-2, 2-0) will play in a tournament at the LakePoint Sports complex Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sign Up Log In Dashboard Logout My Account Dashboard Profile Saved items Logout × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Braves release 2023 schedule Woodstock native, former Braves prospect Drew Waters called up by Royals Prep roundup: Pope sweeps split doubleheader Softball Preview: Lassiter looks to make it a three-peat Prep Roundup: Marietta rolls past Pebblebrook View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
