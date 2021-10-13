Mount Paran Christian defeated Christian Heritage 3-0 on Tuesday, securing a spot in the Region Championship match against North Cobb Christian on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Moran, Claire Jordan, and Paige Armstrong were selected as All-Region 7A, and Kara Dunn was named the Region 7A Player of the Year.
The Lady Eagles will host North Cobb Christian for the region championship on Thursday.
North Cobb Christian 3, Walker 2: The Lady Eagles needed five sets to down the Lady Wolverines 25-21, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9.
North Cobb Christian will face Mount Paran for the region title on Thursday, while Walker faces Christian Heritage to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the state tournament.
Allatoona 3, Kell 2: The Lady Buccaneers moved into the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals with a 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over the Lady Longhorns.
With the win, Allatoona also secured a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Buccaneers will face Pope on Wednesday with a spot in the region championship match on the line.
Pope 3, Sprayberry 0: The Lady Greyhounds earned a spot in the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals with a 25-5, 25-5, 25-6 victory over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
With the win, Pope also secures its spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Greyhounds will host Allatoona on Wednesday in the semifinal match.
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Wheeler 0: The Lady Mustangs swept their way into the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals with a win over the Lady Wildcats.
With the win, Kennesaw Mountain earns a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Mustangs will face Lassiter in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
Lassiter 3, South Cobb 0: The Lady Trojans swept their way into the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals with a 25-3, 25-14, 25-9 victory over the Lady Eagles.
With the win, Lassiter earns a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Trojans will host Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday in the region semifinals.
Mount Bethel Christian 3, Weber 0: The Lady Eagles rolled into the Region 6A second round with a 25-7, 25-6, 25-17 victory over Weber..
Mount Bethel will host St. Francis in Round 2 on Wednesday.
East Coweta 3, Campbell 0: The Lady Spartans dropped its Region 2AAAAAAA tournament match to the Lady Indians 25-6, 25-14, 25-16.
Campbell will face McEachern on Wednesday in the region consolation match to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the Class AAAAAAAA state tournament.
Hillgrove 3, Marietta 1: The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Blue Devils 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-7 in the opening round of the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament. The victory moves Hillgrove into a semifinal matchup with North Cobb on Wednesday, and assures the Lady Hawks a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, which begins next week.
SOFTBALL
Dacula 3-8, Kennesaw Mountain 2-6: The Lady Mustangs season came to an end with a double-header sweep at the hands of the Lady Falcons in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain finishes the year 11-11.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Osborne sweeps doubleheader: The Lady Cardinals opened the season with a pair of victories Tuesday, beating Harrison 20-0 and Paulding County 19-0.
Against the Lady Hoyas, Zoie Johnson had four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, had two punt returns for 35 yards and intercepted a pass and returned it four yards for a score.
Dechea Branham had six rushes for 69 yards and a score and added an interception on defense, and Latoya Mitchell added an interception.
Against Paulding County, Branham had 67 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Johnson had a 57-yard touchdown run in her 80 yards rushing.
Raven Felder and Montiah Ricks each had a sack.
Osborne (2-0) will face South Cobb and Hillgrove on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.