Mount Paran Christian's Dillon Santana and Ben Moultrie each won their singles matches 8-0 to lead the Eagles to a season-opening 4-1 victory over St. Francis on Wednesday.
The doubles team of Hudson Jervey and Eric Trop secured the match with an 8-1 victory.
St. Francis forfeited the second doubles match.
Mount Paran (1-0) will travel to Marietta on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 4, Woodstock 1: Emma Preston won her match 6-2, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Mana Fawcett won 6-3, 6-2 and Alex Preston came out on top 6-2, 6-1 to sweep the singles matches.
The doubles team of Olivia Drake and Jordyn Zignego won their match 6-1, 6-0.
North Cobb (2-0) will host Lovett on Thursday.
