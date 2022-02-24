Jessica Fields had 24 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 66-37 victory over Wesleyan in the opening round of the Class A Private state tournament Wednesday.
Kara Dunn had 22 points, while Katelyn Dunning finished with 11 points and five assists. Libby Hein added six points.
The Lady Eagles (21-4) will host Deerfield-Windsor on Friday.
Lowndes 66, Marietta 55: The Lady Blue Devils' rein as Class AAAAAAA state champions came to an end in the opening round of the state tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Hillgrove 46, Camden County 34: The Hawks rolled through the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Hillgrove (23-3) will play at Berkmar on Friday.
