Jessica Fields had 24 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 66-37 victory over Wesleyan in the opening round of the Class A Private state tournament Wednesday.

Kara Dunn had 22 points, while Katelyn Dunning finished with 11 points and five assists. Libby Hein added six points.

The Lady Eagles (21-4) will host Deerfield-Windsor on Friday.

Lowndes 66, Marietta 55: The Lady Blue Devils' rein as Class AAAAAAA state champions came to an end in the opening round of the state tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday

Hillgrove 46, Camden County 34: The Hawks rolled through the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. 

Hillgrove (23-3) will play at Berkmar on Friday.

