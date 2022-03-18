Jake Tucker pitched six shutout innings, striking out 10 to lead Mount Paran Christian to an 11-0 victory over Walker in Region 7A play on Thursday.
Nick Germain was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and drove in three. Tate McKee went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Josh Fitzpatrick had a double and a triple while Tucker added a solo home run.
The Eagles (14-1, 4-0) will host Westminster on Saturday.
Walton 10, Marietta 0: Hayden Shoup was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Walton (11-4, 2-0) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Wednesday
Pope 16, Osborne 1: Zach Wright had a double and drove in three to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Andrew Walters had a double and an RBI. Jack Myers, Tyler Urowsky and Cody McGill all drove in two.
Grady Bivens pitched two innings and struck out six to pick up the win.
Pope (10-6, 3-1) will host Sprayberry on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Wheeler 3, Kennesaw Mountain 2: Kile Ha and the doubles team of Dev Patel and Yashas Veedhulur won matches 6-1, 6-1 to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Phillip Phanhthourath and Noah Sheikh teamed to win 6-2, 6-1.
Wheeler will face Pope on Tuesday.
Walton 3, Harrison 2: Bailey Raymond won 6-0, 6-2 to help lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
The doubles teams of Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman (6-1, 6-2) and Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu (6-0, 6-3) also posted victories.
Walton (9-1) will play Johns Creek and Chattahoochee on Friday.
Walker 3, Christain Heritage 2: The Wolverines swept the singles matches to post the Region 7A victory.
Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-0 and was followed with wins by Alec Jaffe (6-0, 6-1) and Rohan Piplani 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walton 5 Harrison 0: Grace Keller, Amala Arun and Abigail Morgan all won their matches 6-0, 6-0 as the Lady Raiders earned the Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Mackenzie Pittman and Mary Ashley Jacoppo won 6-0 6-2, and Audrey Davison and Sophie Landrum won 6-0 7-5 in doubles play.
Walton will host North Paulding on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Lassiter 21, Campbell 2: Ella Greyard and Audrey Wisdom each scored six goals to lead the Lady Trojans to victory.
Lacey Scherholz had four goals and Anna Zimmerman added two.
Emily White made two saves in net.
