Kara Dunn scored 30 points to help lead Mount Paran Christian to a 65-63 victory over Class AAAAAAA Grayson in the Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic on Monday.
Kaylynn Kirklen finished with 10 points, Katelyn Dunning had nine and Havalynn Abernathy added six.
The Lady Eagles (16-3) will travel to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Kell 58, Eagles Landing Christian Academy 44: Sylvia Kahoro made six 3-pointers as part of her 20 points to help lead the Lady Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Jada Green had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Chrystal Henderson finished with 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Amaya Moss added six points and 13 boards.
Kell (13-3) will host Allatoona on Tuesday.
