The Mount Paran Christian volleyball team defeated defending Class AAAAAA state champion Allatoona in three sets Thursday.
The Lady Eagles swept the match 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.
Kara Dunn had 10 kills, while Catherine Ethridge finished with 15 digs, seven kills and four aces. Paige Armstrong had 28 assists and six digs, and Mary Lusk added 11 digs and three aces.
Mount Paran (6-3) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Marietta 4, Walton 2 (8 inn.): McKenzie Walker’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Lady Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
MiKayla Duke was 2-for-3 with an RBI, McKaela Walker had two hits and Zoe Adams added a solo home run.
Walker pitched a complete game and struck out eight to earn the win for Marietta (6-2, 3-1), which will host Woodland-Cartersville on Tuesday.
Harrison 18, Hillgrove 9: Grier Bruce had a grand slam, a double and drove in five to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Saylor McNearney went 4-for-4 and scored five runs, Bayleigh Rouse had a double and drove in four and Sara Peterson finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Mackenzie Kirby pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out four to earn the win.
