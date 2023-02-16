Jessica Fields had 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Mount Paran Christian girls to a 58-30 victory over Washington in the Region 6AA semifinals on Wednesday.
Ciara Alexander had 10 points and grabbed eight boards and Isabella Ramirez added 10 points and four steals.
The victory sends the Eagles (23-1) into the region championship game against KIPP Atlanta on Friday at Therrell High School.
KIPP Atlanta 36, North Cobb Christian 25: Brooke Moore had 12 points in the Region 6AA semifinals.
Addie English finished with four points and seven rebounds, Gaby LoPresti had four points and six rebounds and Selena Wilson added four points and five rebounds.
The Eagles (14-11) will face Washington in the third-place game on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Washington 51, North Cobb Christian 49: Albert Wilson had 17 points and six rebounds, and Christian Hernandez had three 3-pointers as part of his 11 points in the Eagles Region 6AA semifinal matchup.
Gabe Bolden finished with eight points, Sam Ayegunle had eight points and nine rebounds and Jacob Cruz added seven rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (19-6) will take on Drew Charter in the third place game Friday at Therrell High School.
Westlake 48, Campbell 46: Andre Bennett hit the game-winner in a back-and-forth game as the Lions downed the Spartans in the Region 2AAAAAAA semifinals.
The Lions had four players in double figures.
David Clark led the Spartans with 19 points.
Campbell (16-11) will take on Pebblebrook in the third place game on Friday at Westlake High School.
Carrollton 54, Pebblebrook 52: The Trojans had three players in double figures as they held off the Falcons in the Region 2AAAAAAA semifinals.
Pebblebrook (17-9) will face Campbell in the third-place game on Friday at Westlake High School.
BOYS SOCCER
Hillgrove 5, Etowah 1: The Hawks scored four second-half goals to pull away for the non-region victory.
Nick Giraldo had a goal and an assist. Ehi Aimuiwu, Ethan Martinez, Anthony Felton and Tucker Durkin all had goals, while James Wilson and Ayo Onibokun had assists.
Hillgrove (3-1-1) will host McEachern on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Cobb 21, Kennesaw Mountain 5: Sophia Soriano and Ava Bird Johnson were the top scorers as the Warriors rolled past their county rivals.
Emily Smith had four saves in goal.
North Cobb (2-0) will host McEachern on March 1.
