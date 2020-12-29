Kara Dunn scored 20 points to lead Mount Paran Christian to a 54-53 victory over Class AAAAAAA No. 4 Cherokee on Monday.
Katelyn Dunning finished with 11 points, Sydnee Brothers had eight and Kaylynn Kirklen added six for the Lady Eagles (9-1).
Kell 65, Woodstock 35: Sylvia Kahoro had 13 points to lead the Lady Longhorns past the Cherokee County rival.
Crystal Henderson and Amaya Moss each had 12 points for Kell (7-0).
Pope 49, Hillgrove 44: Cheyenne Holloman scored 25 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a victory in the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic.
Katie Ward added 20 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday
Pope 54, Peachtree Ridge 48: Will Kolker had 13 points and nine assists to help lead the Greyhounds to a win in the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic.
Trey Kaiser finished with 12 points and five steals, Jack Dempsey had 10 points and five rebounds and Cameron Bleshoy added 10 points.
Etowah 75, Walker 68: Matthew Brown had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists but it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season.
Keon Smart finished with 14 points, Alex Puffe had 13 and Ricky Mckenzie added 11.
C.J. Brown had nine points and three rebounds, while Tate Harrison added seven points three rebounds and three assists for Walker (7-1).
