Mount Paran Christian came from behind to beat Walker over five sets Tuesday in a Region 6A match.
The Lady Eagles rallied from a two-set deficit to win 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 28-26, 15-11.
Kara Dunn led the way with 19 kills, three blocks and three aces. Mary Lusk had 41 digs and five aces, Paige Armstrong had 50 assists with 13 digs and Caroline Pulley added nine kills.
Mount Paran (7-3, 1-0) will travel to Etowah on Thursday
Walton 3, Marietta 0: The Lady Raiders swept the Lady Blue Devils 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 in a Region 3AAAAAAA match.
Mary Neal had 11 kills, while Kaye Gresham and Lia Ekendahl had six kills each. Paeton Stoner had three aces, and Ashlyn Goolsby finished with 27 assists.
Walton (2-0, 2-0) will travel to North Paulding on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Sprayberry 8, Kell 3: The Lady Yellow Jackets got six strong innings from Kat Sharum, and Dani Sharum was 2-for-4 with a home run to help lead them to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Riley Smith was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Audrey Johnson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Emilee Glover finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Sprayberry (6-9, 2-2).
Whitefield Academy 9, Christian Heritage 8: The Lady Wolfpack scored three runs in the top of the seventh to earn a come-from-behind victory in the non-region matchup.
Brooke French went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Ellery Young was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Hannah Stevens and Kara Martin each finished 3-for-4 for Whitefield (2-2).
