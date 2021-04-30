Luke Dotson and Cam Collier threw back-to-back no-hitters to lead Mount Paran Christian to a doubleheader sweep of St. Francis in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
The Eagles won Game 1 10-0 and followed it with a 14-0. Both games were shortened to five innings. Mount Paran will host Hebron Christian in Round 2 next week.
Dotson got all 15 outs he needed in Game 1 by strikeout. He also went 3-for-3 with a triple. Collier homer and tripled, Alex Adams homered and doubled, while Josh Fitzpatrick had multiple hits including a double.
In Game 2, Mount Paran blew it open with a nine-run fifth inning highlighted with home runs by Fitzpatrick and Collier.
Collier finished the game with two home runs and he struck out 11. Nick Germain added a double.
Pope 2-11, Riverwood 3-0: The Greyhounds batted around in the seventh inning to win Game 2 of their Class AAAAAA opening round matchup.
The rally was highlighted by a two-run double by Trey Kaiser and a two-run single by Kent Schmidt, which was his second two-run base hit of the game.
The victory sets up a deciding Game 3 on Friday with the winner advancing to face Buford in Round 2.
Lassiter 15-7, Cambridge 4-1: The Trojans swept the opening Class AAAAAA series on the road. Lassiter will head to Carrollton for Round 2 next week.
North Paulding 10-13, McEachern 0-1: The Indians were swept in their Class AAAAAAA first round playoff series. They finish the season 15-16.
Walton 13-8, Newnan 10-11: The Raiders split the opening doubleheader of their Class AAAAAAA first round playoff series. Walton will host Newnan in Game 3 on Friday, with the winner advancing to face Lowndes in Round 2.
East Coweta 12-8, Harrison 1-2: The Hoyas were swept in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Harrison finishes the season 18-12.
North Cobb Christian 7-6, King's Ridge 8-0: The Eagles split the opening doubleheader of their Class A Private state playoff series. North Cobb will travel to King's Ridge for Game 3 on Friday. The winner will advance to play the winner of Mount Vernon Presbyterian and Athens Christian next week in Round 2.
Whitefield Academy 5-12, Aquinas 7-2: The Wolfpack split the opening doubleheader of their Class A Private state playoff series. Whitefield will host Aquinas on Friday in Game 3, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Strong Rock and St. Anne Pacelli in Round 2 next week.
BOYS SOCCER
Allatoona 4, Carrollton 3 (OT): Dylan Bapst scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Buccaneers to victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Alex Stanford, AJ Jimenez and Drew Davis all scored in regulation.
Allatoona will travel to North Atlanta for the state quarterfinals next week.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lassiter 16, North Gwinnett 11: Nine different Trojans scored as they rolled in their opening game of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs.
Andrew Atchison led the way with five goals, Bryce Horton had three and Braden Erksa added two.
Lassiter will host Milton in Round 2 next week.
Buford 11, Walton 10: The Raiders fell in the opening round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. Walton finishes the season 11-7.
Johns Creek 23, Kennesaw Mountain 3: The Mustangs fell in the opening round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. Kennesaw Mountain finishes the season 5-13.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 17, Grady 2: Grace Koutouzis had five goals and four assists to help lead the Lady Wolverines to an opening round victory in the Class A/5A state playoffs.
Abby Hurd scored five goals while Sophie Severino and Emma Underwood combined to allow only two goals in net.
Walker will host Marist next week in Round 2.
Pace Academy 7, Mount Paran Christian 6: The Lady Eagles ell in the opening round of the Class A/5A state playoffs. Mount Paran Christian finishes the season 7-8.
Walton 11, Johns Creek 10: The Lady Raiders won their opening round game of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. Walton will travel to Hillgrove for Round 2 next week.
Allatoona 20, Grayson 9: The Lady Buccaneers rolled past the Lady Rams in the opening round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. Allatoona will travel to Creekview for Round 2 next week.
Lassiter 12, Buford 8: The Lady Trojans won their opening match in the Class 6A/7A state playoffs. Lassiter will travel to Milton for Round 2 next week.
Roswell 24, Harrison 6: The Lady Hoyas dropped their opening round match of the Class 6A/7A playoffs. Harrison finishes the season 8-9.
